Charlie Puth Almost Vomits While Playing “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Gut” With James Corden

Charlie Puth self-admittedly has a “horrible” stomach, and that fact was in no doubt after the singer appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Puth joined Corden and actors Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, and Michelle Dockery for a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” Basically, all the players had the option of revealing a harsh truth or opinion they hold, or eat something gross.

Puth was quick to confess that he has a rather sensitive stomach. He told Corden, “I have a very, very sensitive stomach. I can’t even been around Brussel sprouts, much less this stuff.” This “stuff” included cow tongue, jellyfish, grasshopper, a salmon and seaweed smoothie, and bird saliva.

You can probably guess how this game turned out!

Check out Puth almost loose his lunch in the video below!

