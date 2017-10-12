Facebook And Instagram Crash Causes Massive Twitter Panic

By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Crash, Down, Facebook, Instagram, issues, Social Media, Trending, Twitter
(Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On October 11th at around 11 AM ET the social media giants, Facebook and Instagram began experiencing some pretty massive technical issues. Thousands of users from across the globe reported issues from small glitches to complete blackouts. While most were simply met with a blank page others had limited access to the site and others lost the ability to post.

Facebook has yet to state the cause of the problems, though they have said they are aware of the issue and are working to fix the problems.

Needless to say the internet went crazy and the only place to complain? Twitter, of course.

Via Daily Mail

 

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live