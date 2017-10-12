Groom Plays Video To Expose Cheating Bride At Their Wedding

A man in Singapore got revenge on his new wife by playing a video of her cheating on him in front of all of their wedding guests.

During the reception, a video montage of pictures of the happy couple played, then followed by video footage of her going into a hotel room with another man.

The groom-to-be reportedly hired a private investigator a few weeks prior to their scheduled wedding after suspecting his fiancee was kanoodling with someone else.

The bride reportedly ran out of the reception.

