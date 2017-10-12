Imagine Dragons Debut Wet & Wild ‘Whatever It Takes’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

After much social media teasing, Imagine Dragons have revealed the band’s latest music video, “Whatever It Takes.”

The Matt Eastin & Aaron Hymes directed video was filmed in their hometown of Las Vegas at the Bellagio Resort & Casino on the stage of “O” by Cirque du Soleil and also features performers from that show.

The aquatic clip features frontman Dan Reynolds spending considerable time underwater, as well as the band jamming through a torrential downpour. The video takes an unexpected turn towards the end for quite the fiery finale.

See how it all goes down below.