Justin Bieber Wants To Break Into Acting; Seeks Advice From Adam Sandler And David Spade

Filed Under: acting, Adam Sandler, advice, career, comedy, David Spade, Hollywood, Justin Bieber, Movies, music
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

It seems Justin Bieber is ready to make a career change.  The 23-year-old is ready to test his mettle on the big screens, and even sought the aid of some A-List stars for career advice.

Bieber was spotted dining with Adam Sandler and David Spade at Morton’s steakhouse in the Valley after the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon on September 12.  A source told Us, “Justin Bieber asked Adam Sandler and David Spade out to dinner to pick their brains about breaking into the film industry.  They had a great time! Justin had a lot of questions for them about the movie world.”

Bieber famously appeared on a two-episode arch of CSI, playing a young serial killer named Jason who was taken down by police, much to the delight of his detractors.

In an interview with V Magazine in 2015, Bieber opened up about his desire to pursue acting and directing.  “I’m still young.  I still have so many personal and professional goals I want to achieve. I want to keep creating music for my fans.  One day I hope to make strides into movies and fashion as well. I want to share my creativity with the world.”

Via Us Weekly

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live