Little Girl’s Answer to an Outdated Homework Question Is Receiving Major Praise

A little girl was recently given a homework assignment. The assignment consisted of simple questions such as, “If there is an (er) sound in a day of the week, spell it with a ‘ur’,” which makes the answers Thursday and Saturday. But there was a section at the bottom where students were required to write the word that best matches the definition given.

The first question? Write the word for a “hospital lady.” For some, this might not seem like a big deal and one could easily say nurse is the answer, but for others who understand the constant changing culture in our country, they would probably say this is a) sexist and b) simply outdated. See the question for yourself below.

8 year old daughter's schoolwork – check out Q1 #looklikeasurgeon #mummyisasurgeon (and so is daddy!) pic.twitter.com/4vxk5wsqGJ — Robert Sutcliffe (@liveRPancSurg) October 11, 2017

The young girl answered with, “surgeon” because that’s also what it could be. Of course the internet also praised this little girl for thinking outside of an older norm and wondered why students are receiving homework copyrighted from the 90s.

The copyright date at the bottom shows 1997! Good grief, they haven't updated their worksheets in 20 years? For shame! (❤️ her answers tho!) — Jemma Hill (@tottwriter) October 12, 2017

Neither actually fits. Surgeons and nurses can be both male and female. The answer is outdated and sexist. — I-Po74 (@IPo74) October 12, 2017

More power to your daughter! Go girl! Be anything you want to be xxx — Wondering Woman (@Boo_Sherratt) October 11, 2017