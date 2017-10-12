Turns Out Guys Are More Satisfied By Their “Bromance” Than Their Romantic Relationship

After a new study was conducted, it turns out that young men are more satisfied emotionally by their ”bromance” than they are in their romantic relationships.

These intimate male friendships over the past ten years have become more and more accepted through out our society but the study reported that the trend could possibly lead to much weaker bonds in marriage.

Although people would be surprised to find out that the idea of the “bromance” isn’t anything new at all. George Washington was known to write endearing letters to other men, and Abraham Lincoln shared a bed with a male friend for several years.

-source via time.com