Coffee Chain Releases a Buffalo Spice Latte and Nothing Is Sacred Anymore

Yes, you read that headline correctly. It really is a Buffalo Spice Latte. In case you were ever craving buffalo wings and milk, well, there you have it. Canada’s beloved coffee chain Tim Hortons recently unveiled the new drink. The Buffalo Latte is basically a mocha latte paired with swirls of Buffalo sauce flavoring, and then topped with whipped cream and a healthy dusting of you guessed it “zesty Buffalo seasoning”.

According to Western New York’s Buffalo News, the team insists , “The new specialty latte is surprisingly drinkable. The heat is subtle and emerges at the end of each sip; it’s not a jarring flavor like if you were drinking a messy blend of espresso and Frank’s Hot Sauce, or if you dipped a chicken wing in a glass of hot chocolate milk.”

Move over pumpkin spice! Buffalo Latte might just be the new drink this season!

