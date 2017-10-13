Disney World Will Now Allow Families To Let Their Dogs Stay With Them In Hotel

Starting this weekend, Disney World is officially opening hotel doors to the family dog.

Select resorts will now allow families to bring their dogs with them to four resort hotels. Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and the Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Guests choosing to bring the family pooch must ensure that they are well-trained, leashed and properly vaccinated. And of course there is a small charge. Bringing your furry friend will run you $75 a night.

Included in the nightly fee is a welcome kit, with all the fixes to make your dog’s stay comfortable and enjoyable. The welcome kit comes with a mat, bowls, a pet ID tag, courtesy plastic disposable bags, puppy pads and dog walking maps.

Families that choose to bring their pup can go out and have fun at the parks knowing that their furry friend is safe. The kit also comes with a Pluto “Do Not Disturb” door hanger, which will let hotel staff know that a pet is in the room. Or they can choose for their dog to stay at the doggy day care nearby at Best Friends, which is an “on-property full-service facility.”

-source via eonline.com