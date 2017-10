Bella is a 10-year-old girl from Midland who is currently fighting cancer.

She got pretty big wishes from a Texas legend, though, as the “King of Country” George Strait sent her a video message sending her well wishes. Strait said, “I just want you to know that I’m thinking about you and praying for you. I hope you get better really, really soon.”

Strait concluded his sweet message saying, “Thank you for listening to me and liking my music.”

So sweet!

Via KHOU