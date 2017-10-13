Here We Go Again…Is This Shoe Pink And White Or Teal And Gray?

Remember when the world couldn’t decided whether that dress was white and gold or blue and black? It was one of the biggest debates of 2015, but if you missed out, history always has a way of repeating itself.
Now, the most rapidly growing debate is whether or not this Vans shoe is pink and white, or teal and gray. Nobody can figure this out.
Those pictures, to us, look definitely teal and gray, but other pictures posted prove they’re actually pink and white.
We’re all so confused, here.
Of course, the shoe’s color might all have to do with the lighting of the camera, and at this point, all the pictures we see will probably have been edited and touched up to look like one color or the other.
So what do you think?
Via Bustle