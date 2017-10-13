Here We Go Again…Is This Shoe Pink And White Or Teal And Gray?

Remember when the world couldn’t decided whether that dress was white and gold or blue and black? It was one of the biggest debates of 2015, but if you missed out, history always has a way of repeating itself.

Kram and Mr Pitt cant agree about color of dress MR PITT: Its blue! You have to UNFOCUS your eyes! pic.twitter.com/wttMjgcDhH — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) February 27, 2015

Now, the most rapidly growing debate is whether or not this Vans shoe is pink and white, or teal and gray. Nobody can figure this out.

'The dress' situation all over again! I see mint green and grey. What colour do you see? #lbloggers pic.twitter.com/cfxV2wq7aa — Chloe (@_chloehx_) October 11, 2017

Oh ffs. I started seeing mint & grey and now I see pink & white and now I'm stressed and I hate everything and everyone. SCREW YOU TRAINERS! pic.twitter.com/yyO0AzIx5b — Nicola Hume (@Nicola_Hume) October 12, 2017

babe:“I can’t believe our last fight is gonna be about ‘pINk & wHitE’ vans.” Me: There isn’t gonna BE a fight bc they’re GREEN AND GRAY — jesus (@baesuus) October 12, 2017

Those pictures, to us, look definitely teal and gray, but other pictures posted prove they’re actually pink and white.

The shoe is clearly a Vans. Vans only sell that shoe in pink and white. No grey and aqua. Who has aqua soles of a shoe? Case closed. pic.twitter.com/toFY4Vf4Cq — Jessica Pitocchi (@JPitocchi) October 12, 2017

People were joking about the pink and white vans situation being turquoise and grey right? pic.twitter.com/Vcyd5faPN6 — GEØRGE (@gexrje) October 11, 2017

We’re all so confused, here.

THE VANS WERE 100% PINK AND WHITE EARLIER NOW THEYRE GREY N BLUE WTF IS GOING ON WITH MY EYES — Sam Burtenshaw (@burtenshaw_sam) October 11, 2017

Of course, the shoe’s color might all have to do with the lighting of the camera, and at this point, all the pictures we see will probably have been edited and touched up to look like one color or the other.

If your saying them vans are pink and white your off your head. — Daniel Dillon (@danny_dillon1) October 11, 2017

So what do you think?

