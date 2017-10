We’ve seen some of the very best in people in the wake of the tragedy in Las Vegas, including online retailer Zappos.

The Las Vegas-based company recently announced their intention to match donations, up to $1 million, to help the victims of their families, including covering the costs of the 58 victims’ funerals.

Please join us in supporting the relief efforts organized here: https://t.co/mQxg3G1REq pic.twitter.com/eFZB6XWhjv — Zappos.com (@Zappos) October 2, 2017

If you want to contribute to their donations, you can visit HERE! ┬áSo far, they’ve raised over $350,000 of their $1 million goal.

Via Las Vegas Now