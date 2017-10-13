Mother Hilariously Scares Son Using A “Feisty Pet” In New Viral Video!

In case you have never heard of them before, “Feisty Pets” are these cute animal dolls with really sweet faces, until you squeeze their heads and their faces shift from sweet and innocent to fanged teeth and scary eyes.

Well of course, with a toy this fun, you can’t expect some parents not to scare their kids, right? Jessica Mags decided to do just that, showing her adorable son the Feisty Pet, and as he’s ogling over how cute it is, Jessica squeezes its head and her son absolutely LOSES it!

It’s so adorable and funny, all the same time you feel so bad for the kid!

Jessica made sure to note that her son is doing just fine after the little scare, and even loves watching the video.

Via Fox6Now