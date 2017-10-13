New City Ordinance Could Send Parents To Jail If Their Child Is A Bully

A new city ordinance just passed in North Tonawanda, New York will now punish the parents of a child who continually acts like a bully.

The new ordinance states that any child “who violates city law twice within a 90-day period could be fined $250, and sentenced up to 15 days in jail.” The ordinance covers infractions including, but not limited to bullying other children and breaking the city’s curfew. The ordinance is modeled after a similar passed in Wisconsin in 2016 that placed steep fines on parents of bullies.

North Tonawanda City Attorney Luke Brown told ABC, he hopes the law will force otherwise oblivious parents to get involved in their children’s lives, and stop them from becoming or repeating habitual bullying habits. Brown said, “In reality, what we’re looking for is to engage the parents in the process and try and work on a solution.”

Parents potentially face a $250 fine and up to 15 days in jail.

Via ABC News