This Bakery Creates Cakes with Poppable Pimples and It’s Awfully Fascinating

It’s as gross as it sounds. And while the idea of popping a pimple on a cake might seem gross, there is a demographic of people out there who have an obsession with watching pimple popping videos. Take YouTube Dr. Pimple Popper for instance. The account, run by Dr. Sandra Lee, has almost 3 million subscribers.

But besides all the cyst-cutting footage we’ve seen, there’s a bakery that’s stepping in and handling our nasty obsession for everything zit with poppable pimple cakes.¬†Malaysian bakery,¬†The Cakescape, decided to take the pimple popping fun to another level by creating these full-sized cakes packed with ooey-gooey zits you can actually squeeze before biting into.

Would you try one of these?