This Bakery Creates Cakes with Poppable Pimples and It’s Awfully Fascinating

It’s as gross as it sounds. And while the idea of popping a pimple on a cake might seem gross, there is a demographic of people out there who have an obsession with watching pimple popping videos. Take YouTube Dr. Pimple Popper for instance. The account, run by Dr. Sandra Lee, has almost 3 million subscribers.

But besides all the cyst-cutting footage we’ve seen, there’s a bakery that’s stepping in and handling our nasty obsession for everything zit with poppable pimple cakes. Malaysian bakery, The Cakescape, decided to take the pimple popping fun to another level by creating these full-sized cakes packed with ooey-gooey zits you can actually squeeze before biting into.

Would you try one of these?