Wildfires in California Burns Down Peanuts Creator Charles Schulz Home

(Photo by Matthew Naythons/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)

Some memorabilia is now gone forever.

The cartoonist’s home in Santa Rosa burned down on Monday along with thousands of other homes and businesses in the area. “It’s the house he died in. All of their memorabilia and everything is all gone,” Monte Schulz told The Associated Press. Schulz said his stepmother, Jean Schulz, the cartoonist’s 78-year-old widow, was able to evacuate the home before it was engulfed in flames around 2:00 a.m. Monday. Most of Schulz’s original “Peanuts” comic strips, artwork and other memorabilia are at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center.

