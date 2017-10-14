Jason “Aquaman” Momoa Apologizes For 2011 Rape Comment

By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Aquaman, Comic-Con, ETOnline/MSN, Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa, Justice League

At 0:12 into the above video, prepare to get sick to your stomach.

The video was taken during a Game of Thrones Comic-Con panel 6-years ago in 2011 where Jason Momoa (Aquaman in the soon to be released Justice League) joked about rape.  Once you get over the initial shock of watching the video, check out the reactions of his cast members…OUCH.

Amid all of the sexual assault allegations that Harvey Weinstein is dealing with, Hollywood’s skeletons are flying out of the closet left and right: including this video.

Social media blew up after the video resurfaced.  But yesterday Jason Momoa responded by apologizing on his Instagram account:

I APOLOGISE Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

What do you think of the situation/what was said?

Source: ETOnline/MSN

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis
Who Took Home An Emmy

Listen Live