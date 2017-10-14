Man Gets A Big T-Mobile Tattoo For A Free iPhone 8

Philip Harrison really wanted a free iPhone 8. So much so, that the 20-year-old Phoenix, Arizona native offered to tattoo the magenta T-Mobile logo on his arm “for all to see” if T-Mobile CEO John Leger hooked him up with a new iPhone 8.

See how #TattooForPhilip played out in Philip and Jon’s tweets below.

Hook me up with a iPhone 8 and ill tattoo the T-Mobile logo on my arm for all to see, you have my word @JohnLegere — Philip Harrison 😎 (@philishadagrape) October 6, 2017

Sorry for the late response @JohnLegere no phone to tweet with,Went out looking for a shop but all closed, results tomorrow #TattooForPhilip pic.twitter.com/gEycwsU5xH — Philip Harrison 😎 (@philishadagrape) October 8, 2017

work from 12:00 to 8:00 today, then its T-Mobile tattoo time. Time to prove @JohnLegere that I meant what I said #TattooForPhilip — Philip Harrison 😎 (@philishadagrape) October 8, 2017

A deals a deal @JohnLegere, and the deed is done. I gave you my word, I'm forever representing team magenta #TattooForPhilip pic.twitter.com/UfxvkE70U4 — Philip Harrison 😎 (@philishadagrape) October 9, 2017

Did I do it for an iPhone 8? Sure, but I also did it for the story that would be forever attached to the tattoo #TattooForPhilip pic.twitter.com/CKH3oqpnf0 — Philip Harrison 😎 (@philishadagrape) October 9, 2017

#TattooForPhilip wouldnt of been possible without the incredible @ItssEllee1 the phenomenal Tattoo artist that did the tattoo, shes the best — Philip Harrison 😎 (@philishadagrape) October 9, 2017

#TattooForPhilip mission complete, I got my iPhone today as well as some awesome T-Mobile Merch. Thank you @JohnLegere again for everything. pic.twitter.com/6ESQ4wi0dj — Philip Harrison 😎 (@philishadagrape) October 12, 2017

A promise is a promise! https://t.co/gMAz9BrCL3 — John Legere (@JohnLegere) October 12, 2017

I love my iPhone 8 😀 it’s simple , snappy, and doesn’t want it’s meant to do. — Philip Harrison 😎 (@philishadagrape) October 12, 2017

