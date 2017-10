Alexis and Serena welcomed their baby girl, Olympia, on Sept 1.

She takes it to Instagram, sharing her daughter to her followers.

Ladies is a "push present" a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

On her Instagram, she asked her followers about push presents and if they’re a thing.

After she gave birth, the tennis player says, “We’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days,” she says. “It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!”

Marco A. Salinas

Article via Entertainment Tonight