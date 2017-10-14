The USA is Taking on Japan in a Giant Robot Duel Next Week

The time is finally here.

A televised giant robot battle has been in the works for a while now, and is finally arriving. Back in June 2015 a US team of engineers (MegaBots Inc.) challenged their Japanese rivals (Suidobashi Heavy Industry) to a fight. Tuesday, October 17th at 7PM PT, the duel will finally be streamed on Twitch for all to see. MegaBot’s Eagle Prime is a 16-foot tall bot, weighing in at 12 tons. Suidobashi’s Kuratas, is a relatively lighter, at 13 feet and 6.5 tons. In a press release, MegaBots Inc, said that the duel consisted of “multiple rounds of fighting,” and that in order to give the teams time to repair their bots, the rounds were spread out over several days. This meant the fight “could not be livestreamed like a traditional sport.” The fight is being held in an abandoned steel mill in Japan, with no spectators unfortunately. The fight will be held on a knockout system, with no point scoring involved. Victory is attained by either knocking over or disabling your opponent or, if they choose to surrender. MegaBots Inc. has been posting videos of their progress on Youtube.