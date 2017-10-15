Family Stranded in the Scottish Highlands, Rescued By The Hogwarts Express

Jon and Helen Cluett were on a canoeing excursion with their 4 children in the Scottish highlands. While docked, their boat was swept away by the rushing river.

The BBC reports the family was stranded miles away from their car and were faced with two options, walk a three-mile trek over boggy terrain with their young children or walk along the nearby railway line. Luckily they still had cell phone service, and were able to call the police and mountain rescue service. Authorities arranged for the steam train, called the Jacobite, to make an unscheduled stop to pick up the Cluetts. The train, called The Jacobite, is used for excursions on the West Highland Railway Line, that crosses iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct that is featured in Harry Potter. “The amazing thing was it wasn’t just any train. The next train that was passing was the Jacobite steam train – the Harry Potter, Hogwarts Express steam train that goes up and down that line. The train is getting closer, we’re running down, stuff bouncing everywhere, big smiles on the kids faces. It all started to be fun at that point.”