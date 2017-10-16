British Man Hides In Woods For 10 Years

Great Britain native Malcolm Applegate hid in the woods for 10 years. The reason why? To escape his wife.

Well his wife’s nagging to be specific.

Applegate said he left for the woods when his wife continuously argued with him over his increase in work hours as a gardener. “For three years it was alright, we got on with one another and the gardening got too much for her,” Applegate said.

Apparently the more work he took on, his wife would become increasingly angrier. After demanding that he cut back on more hours, he decided enough was enough and took off. “Without a word to anyone, not even family, I packed up and left,” he said.

Malcolm Applegate, Gardener, Got So Fed Up With His Wife's Nagging He Went To Live In the Woods for Ten Year https://t.co/uubPsSlO60 pic.twitter.com/pZBHgcSGV2 — LifeExperienceQuotes (@L_EQuotes) October 12, 2017

Applegate ended up camping in the woods with two other people and worked at a community center for the elderly in their gardens.

He finally reconnected with his sister after spending 10 years away from his wife and family by writing her a letter.

“It had been a decade years since I’d last seen her, and in that time she had been to all of the Salvation Army hostels in the south trying to find me,” Applegate said. “We now have a great relationship again.”

-source via fox4news.com