Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Gives His Shoe to a Fan

When you need an extra shoe, you can always count on Dave Grohl.

During a meet and greet for the Foo Fighters, a fan showed up on crutches due to an ankle injury. While in line, Grohls own orthopedic doctor told her that her ankle wouldn’t heal properly if she didn’t wear a shoe over the brace. Dave to the rescue. Grohl offered up one of his shoes to help her with the recovery. Grohl broke his leg on stage 2 years ago. I think he understands her pain. Her tweet has since gone viral, check out the pics and shoe below.

