Football Announcer Has Hilarious “Ron Burgundy” Moment While Reading From Teleprompter

During Sunday’s Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams game, announcer Dick Stockton had a moment that would make Ron Burgundy proud.

Stockton was highlighting some of the key points for the game, when the teleprompter read, “Look on graphic for the final two bullet points,” meaning Stockton should look at the graphic on the broadcast screen for the final two bullet points.

Of course, Stockton did not do that, and read the line as if it were his script.

Dick Stockton is Ron Burgundy? pic.twitter.com/lN4qBppmIc — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) October 16, 2017

He and analyst Mark Schlereth played it off like nothing weird occurred, but we all know it happened.

You stay classy, Dick Stockton!

Via FTW