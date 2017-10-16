Four Things You Can Do with All Those Leftover Jack-O’-Lantern Pumpkin Guts

So you’ve wrapped up your jack-o’-lantern carving party and are the host of the season, but what are you going to do with all those leftover pumpkin guts? Well definitely don’t throw those away no matter how messy they may seem. From food and drink recipes to a facial mask, here are four creative ways to use your leftover pumpkin guts.

1. Clean off the excess and toast the pumpkin seeds.

This is the most common thing to do with your leftovers. The beauty of toasting pumpkin seeds is that you could customize the flavor with practically any seasoning you want. Take this recipe by Bon Appetit, for example. The recipe calls for spices such as turmeric and chile powder, ground cumin, and lemon zest. You’ll never think twice about throwing away those pumpkin guts again!

2. Make your very own pumpkin facial mask.

This one’s for all those face mask lovers out there! Instagram user Sarah Spoerl, @eatingwellwithautoimmune, shared a very simple recipe to make a mask using those leftover guts! The recipe calls for pumpkin puree using those guts, raw honey, capaiba essential oil, and orange essential oil. Beware, this mask will look yummy enough to lick!

3. Make your very own Harry Potter-inspired pumpkin juice.

Ever watched Harry Potter while the gang dined at the Great Hall and wished you could be drinking pumpkin juice like them? Then this recipe is for you! The recipe Kitchn provides makes it so easy and you can even add your own twist to it. All you need to do is place the guts in a bowl, pour boiling water to loosen the fibrous strings, mash up your guts using a fork, then strain the mixture so you’re left with an orange liquid you can add to other recipes. If you’d like to drink it straight but want to add another flavor to make it more drinkable (no offense to the pumpkin) add an add or a lemon to the juice.

4. Make pumpkin cheesecake bars.

Yes, pumpkin cheesecake bars and they’re as good as they sound. If you have an extra hour in your day, that’s all you’ll need to make these sweet treats. The recipe calls for 1 cup of pumpkin puree as the main ingredient, so you know you can get rid of those leftover guts! The recipe on She Wears Many Hats will get you going and possibly make you the best host at your next dinner party. See the full recipe here.