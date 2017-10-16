House Cat Perfectly Interrupts Live News Report Investigating ‘Cougar Sightings’

An adorable house cat recently stole the show during a live news report in Mississippi investigating cougar sightings. Reporter Scott Madaus from Memphis, TN has to be feeling the love this week after the news report went viral. Madaus opened up the segment standing in a field detailing an occurrence between a cougar and a pedestrian. He turned to point to the area behind him when the first thing spotted was a house cat sitting there, probably bored. The best part was the description on the news screen that read, “LARGE CAT SPOTTED.”
You’ll want to watch this clip over and over again!
