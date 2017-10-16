Luckey’s Weekend Wrap-Up: 10.16.17

FRIDAY

Before the weekend even began, my Friday started off about as worse as I could imagine.

During the week, I always keep my wallet in my backpack. I don’t want to sit on it all day at work, and I never need it anyways, so I keep it in my bag. When I reached into the pocket I normally keep it, it wasn’t there.

I took it out the day before and put it in my shorts’ pocket in an area of town called the Preston Commons, and swore I put it back in my bag when I got back in the car.

Apparently not.

I texted my mom and brother at 5am to see if they could look and find it. My mom was freaking out. I was freaking out. My bank statement hadn’t changed, so that kind of assuaged my fears that it was stolen. But still, no wallet. My day was ruined. My weekend was ruined. That would be the only thing I would think about.

All those lost expired Chik Fil A gift cards.

Plus my ID and credit card, I guess.

Luckily, my wallet was found in the driveway. Crisis averted. I could enjoy my Friday.

I always heard that it takes three weeks to form a habit. So far, I’ve been to the gym three days in a row, so we’re almost there. I haven’t worked out regularly since college, and since our office built a new gym in the building, I felt I should take advantage.

So three days down, and I feel shredded already.

After work I headed home and did absolutely nothing, and it felt great. My brother and I watched “Wonder Woman,” which I hadn’t seen before, and the first two episodes of “Stranger Things” which I have seen before, but since the second season is about to released, we wanted to rewatch season one.

I was in bed by 8:30.

SATURDAY

I slept in till 9 and immediately headed to the office to catch up on some work. Luckily, I got everything done within an hour and headed home to relax before the Texas OU football game.

I met a friend to watch the game, but we parted a little after halftime. We both wake up early for work and our bodies just kind of shut down in the middle of the day. But we made tentative plans to meet some friends later. I finished the TX OU game at home, and although the Longhorns put up a fight, OU eventually won.

I went to Netflix and turned on a series I’ve been reaching recently, “Freaks and Geeks.” It’s a show focused on a group of High School students in Michigan that was cancelled way too soon, and now is considered one of the best series of all time. It’s one of my favorites.

Around 9, I headed out to a local watering hole my friends and I frequent call Goodfriends. It’s adjacent to the neighborhood my friends’ parents live in, so it was always a go-to spot since we could walk to the house from there.

As soon as I exited from the highway, I received a text that the plans had changed, and we were meeting at a new place. I was a little peeved; I don’t like last-minute changes of plans. We were now going to a place on Knox/Henderson, a very popular street with a ton of bars, but with absolutely terrible parking.

I hate places with terrible parking.

Luckily, I think I found a new go-to street for parking that’s only about half a mile from the bars, so it wasn’t too bad.

The reason the plans changed, I came to find out, was my friend wanted to go to the 10 year reunion of our rival high school. He’d gone there for his sophomore year, hated it, and came back, but he wanted to see some old chums.

It didn’t really matter to me, but the place was PACKED. Nut to butt the entire night. After a few hours, we walked across the street to another bar where we stayed until last call.

We all said our goodbyes and I headed home. It’s a really weird feeling arriving home and going to bed later than you often wake up for work.

SUNDAY

Sunday started not too long after Saturday ended. My family and I headed down to Huntsville for one of my cousin’s wedding. They’re from the Houston area, and it’s about a three-hour drive, but we wanted to stop for lunch and meet some other family who were in town from Michigan.

We ate at a BBQ joint that’s supposedly highly rated, but by the time we arrived had nearly run out of food. The jalapeno sausage was pretty ok, though.

The wedding was supposed to begin at 3, but was delayed for who knows why. It gave us some time for all the cousins to catch up with one another. My dad’s side of the family is big. He’s one of seven kids, and one of his sisters has six daughters herself. Not everybody could make it down for the ceremony, but it was fun seeing those who did.

‪I swear I really do love them. #TioTime‬ A post shared by Alex Luckey (@_alexluckey) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

It was here that I also found out I need to become an adult. I do not owna single pair of black dress socks. I have old socks from Rugby and Baseball that I can use in a pinch, but I have no idea where they are. So I just wore some white tube socks, but didn’t realize that my pants would ride up so high when I sat down.

I need help adulting, folks.

‪Two step plan for becoming an adult: 1-Buy longer pants. 2-Buy dress socks. ‬ A post shared by Alex Luckey (@_alexluckey) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Since we all had to be at work the next morning, we couldn’t have stayed for the reception as long as we would have liked. We left around 5 to make the three-hour drive back.

I sat up front with my dad while my brother and mom sat in the back. My brother popped in Spaceballs to watch on the drive back, and I tried reading, but I couldn’t concentrate. I don’t like a lot of noise when I’m reading, plus the motion of the vehicle made it a little uncomfortable. So I just opted to stare out the window and listen to Spaceballs.

We arrived home around 7:45. I had a quick salad for dinner, watched a little bit of the NLCS, and decided to hit the hay. Long day, y’all.