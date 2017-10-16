Sybil’s Weekend Wrap-Up: 10.16.17

If you listen to Fast in the Morning, you might already know the random situations we find ourselves in on a regular basis. Sometimes crazy, sometimes scary, sometimes embarrassing, and almost always fun. On Mondays, let’s re-live it together with my new blog: Weekend Wrap-Up.

FRIDAY

I planned to go home after work to change before our Six Flags broadcast, but I ended up working late so I had to head straight there from the studio. I knew we were getting our hair, make-up, costumes done so I didn’t think it mattered. It did.

They dressed Nathan and me up like dead people, but no one mentioned what type of footwear to bring so I had on light gray converse sneakers with my Victorian ghoul garb. Since they gave me pigtails and contoured my dimples, I just tried to be a creepy, happy, ghostclown. Not sure that’s even a thing, but it is now.

Went to the restroom, and a little girl said, “Mommy, are they allowed to go to the bathroom?” Which was hilarious so I laughed and smiled at her and told her I was a nice ghostclown. Then, she whined, “I don’t like ‘em” as she buried her face into her mom’s legs to hide. It was funny how people talk about you as if you’re not even there when you’re in costume.

We got to ride The Joker, the newest ride at Six Flags. It didn’t last long, but it was still awesome. And my skirt didn’t fly over my head while we were upside down so that was a good thing.

When I got home, the movie-quality make-up came off pretty easily with rubbing alcohol, but the hair was a whole ‘nother situation. I had these extremely ratted out pigtails spray-painted black. I’m the one person in the world who actually followed the shampoo bottle instructions: “Lather. Rinse. Repeat.” My entire bathtub was black after I finished, and I lost five extensions in the process. RIP to my weave.

SATURDAY

Woke up the next morning and went to work at the station. Afterward, I got my nails done then went to get Botox and lip injections. It’s what Real Housewife of Dallas Cary Deuber calls “putting on her make-up.” Ha! Then, I headed back home to meet the artist who was delivering our custom mirror. It’s about 7-feet tall and bad-ass! Perfect statement piece.

After that, the hubs and I went to my friend Heather’s annual “Friendsgiving” party. She wasn’t drinking and then made the big announcement that she’s preggers! She’s four months along, and they just got hitched in May so clearly they didn’t waste any time! We went over potential names for her soon-to-be daughter. We fake-decided on “Dustina” since her hubby’s name is Dusty.

Another girl at the party named Jenn– who I roomed with in Mexico at Heather’s bachelorette party– is also expecting. I made them both rub their fertile juju on me for good luck.

SUNDAY

Sunday I woke up and when I finally peeled myself outta bed, I went to dance rehearsal for the charity event this Thursday. My instructor initially told me not to worry about hair, make-up, costumes, and then that day (four days before the event), he asked me to cover it. So, I’m in total crunch mode. People should definitely come to this thing because there’s a high likelihood of a trainwreck.

Afterward, I got home and did chores (laundry, dumped trash, watered plants, etc.) As I was reading over my to-do list that I had left on the counter, I noticed my husband Richie had scrawled an extra task for me: “Remember my hubs loves me.” It made me smile. He’s so thoughtful, and I’m so lucky to have him. He really is the best hubby ever. (No offense, Nathan and other hubbies. 😉 )

On that note, Richie had gone to the store so when he returned, we unloaded groceries then watched my favorite show of all time Family Guy. It was nice out so we opened the windows, turned on the attic fan, and for the first time this year– we actually used our heater! I ended up nodding off around 10:45 which is relatively early for me, so I feel great today!

