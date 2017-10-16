Texas Man Arrested After Admitting To Stealing $1.2 Million Worth Of Fajitas

Gilberto Escaramilla is a former employee of a South Texas juvenile justice department.

He was fired from his job in his August and subsequently arrested on a felony theft charge. Escaramilla stole over $1 million in fajitas, both for personal use and to sell to other customers directly. A search of his home resulted in hundreds of packages of the Tex-Mex food stacked in his refrigerator.

Escaramilla woudl intercept the county-funded food deliveries for his own personal gain. He probably would still be continuing his scheme had he not missed one day of work in August for a medical appointment. On the day he missed, a delivery driver showed to his place of employment with 800 pounds of fajitas, but the juvenile department Escaramilla was employed did not serve fajitas. After being arrested, Escaramilla admitted to stealing fajitas for NINE YEARS.

The initial find was thought to be an order worth $2,500 and $30,000, which is already enough for a state felony. After the DA kept digging, however, they found that over the nine-year period, Escaramilla had stolen approximately $1,251,578 worth of fajitas.

Escaramilla was arrested and booked into jail, but made bond.

Via Brownsville Herald