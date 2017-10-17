Ed Sheeran Breaks Arm After Being Hit By A Car While Bike Riding; May Affect Upcoming Tour Dates

(Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

Ed Sheeran was scheduled to kick off the Asian leg of his tour on October 22.  Unfortunately, Tapei might have to wait a little while to get their fill of Ed.

The singer revealed in an Instagram post, of which he has one arm in a cast, the other on a sling, that he was hit by a car while riding his bike, and is currently waiting on medical advice to determine if he is allowed to play shows.

Sheeran has 14 more dates scheduled this year, including stops in Japan, South Korea, and Thailand before heading off to Australia in 2018.

Via BBC

