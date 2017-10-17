Former Shark Tank Contestant Found Dead in River

A one-time contestant on TV’s Shark Tank, whose invention was a phone app that turned smartphones into security systems, was found dead in a Pennsylvania river last week with a gunshot to his head, People magazine has confirmed.

The body, pulled out of the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia on Thursday, was identified by the medical examiner’s office as 58-year-old Philip Reitnour, who appeared on an episode of Shark Tank in 2014.

Local TV station WPVI, citing court records, reported Reitnour was $3 million in debt and was being sued when he was killed. A police spokesman said investigators are looking at his murder “from all angles.”

During his appearance on the ABC show, the sharks were concerned that Reitnour had dumped millions of his own money into the app, known as EmergenSee, which was based on outsourced technology. They also questioned his business model, which involved a monthly fee.

EmergenSee works by allowing users to broadcast audio, video and their locations to others.

The father of four lost his wife to breast cancer in 2005.