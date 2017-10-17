Harry Styles Reveals He Came Up With The Name “One Direction.” “I Suggested It And Then It Kind Of Stuck.”

Harry Styles auditioning for U.K.’s reality show was his mother’s idea. It was there that Styles was launched into superstardom as a member of One Direction.

As far as how the band was named, however, Styles is taking full credit. Sitting with CBS Sunday Morning‘s Tony Dokoupi, Styles revealed he was the one to come up with “One Direction,” and all the guys just kind of rolled with it. “I know they’re not here to defend anything else, but it was me. I thought it sounded good. We threw around names for a little bit, and I honestly don’t know. I suggested it and everyone was like ‘Yeah we like that’ and then it kind of stuck, and that was what it was.”

As for one of the many perks about joining a boy band as a teenager, Styles joked, “…it’s fun because you’re not at school!”

Via Billboard