This Harry Potter Candle Will Sort You Into A Hogwarts House

If you have a love of candles and Harry Potter, well then you are in luck!

Muggle Library Candles in Fort Worth, TX has a new candle that burns to reveal what Hogwarts house you belong in. The wax first burns white, then “transfigures” to either red, yellow, green or blue, revealing your Hogwarts house. The candle features a lemony scent with a hint of sandalwood, creamy vanilla, and patchouli.

Sold through Etsy, the candle has become so popular that pre-orders have been pushed to February 2018.

-source via wfaa.com