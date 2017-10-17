This Harry Potter Candle Will Sort You Into A Hogwarts House

Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, candles, DFW, Fort Worth, Harry Potter, local, sorting hat, Texas
(Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

If you have a love of candles and Harry Potter, well then you are in luck!

Muggle Library Candles in Fort Worth, TX has a new candle that burns to reveal what Hogwarts house you belong in.  The wax first burns white, then “transfigures” to either red, yellow, green or blue, revealing your Hogwarts house.  The candle features a lemony scent with a hint of sandalwood, creamy vanilla, and patchouli.

Sold through Etsy, the candle has become so popular that pre-orders have been pushed to February 2018.

-source via wfaa.com

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live