Whose Mom Knows More Millenial Lingo: Nathan’s, Sybil’s, or Luckey’s?

Nathan, Luckey, and I all have pretty cool moms so we put ’em to the test today. We called each of our mothers and asked them the same five phrases that every 20-something knows. We decided that whoever’s mama got the least amount of points, their kid would have to pay off the bet for them.

At stake? Loser has to wear underwear outside of their clothing tomorrow. They must go to Chevron and buy everyone on the show energy drinks, and then they have to go into our boss’ office… without addressing the undies situation!

Listen to our dear moms to find out who will be inside-out Wednesday morning, and be sure to watch the AMP 103.7 Facebook livestream of this tomorrow!

Contestant #1: Linda, Sybil’s Mom

Contestant #2: Carrie, Luckey’s Mom

Contestant #3: Mary Jane, Nathan’s Mom

