Woman Places Pony In The Backseat Of Her Honda Accord To Escape California Wildfires

Lauren Mesaros had to evacuate three horses from her property in Santa Rosa to escape California’s Wine Country wildfires, yet she only had space in a trailer for two.

Mesaros lives right across railroad tracks from Coffey Park, an area devastated by the fires. With the flames less than a mile away, she had to act fast. So, she loaded two of her horses into her friend’s trailer, and the third, a pony named Stardust, hopped right into the back of her 2001 Honda Accord.

She lured Stardust into the backseat with a carrot, with the aid of her friend Carol, whom she has dubbed, “a horse whisperer.”

While her Honda has seen better days, “My car will never smell the same again,” all three horses survived, and waited out the fire at a nearby ranch. Luckily, winds shifted the fire, and Mesaros’ property was spared.

Via SF Gate