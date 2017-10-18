Blue Bell Announces The Release Of Its Holiday Flavors

Fans of Blue Bell Ice Cream (and honestly, who amongst us isn’t) rejoice, because it’s holiday flavors are now available in stores!

The Brenham-based company announced in a Facebook post that you can now head to your local grocery and pick up its first two holiday flavors of the season, Peppermint, and Peppermint Bark. They write, Peppermint is a “refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces,” and Peppermint Bark is “a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate chunks containing crushed peppermint candies.”

Blue Bell also announced that more holiday flavors on are on the way!

Via Click 2 Houston