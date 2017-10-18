Dallas To Host 2018 NFL Draft

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – After a successful draft in Philadelphia, the NFL will now move one of its biggest spectacles to North Texas.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement at the league’s Fall meeting on Wednesday.

“Philadelphia raised the bar by taking the Draft to another level, and this new opportunity in Dallas will enable us to continue the event’s evolution and grow it even further,” said Goodell. “We are grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the cities of Arlington, Dallas, and Frisco, and the Dallas Sports Commission for their leadership in turning this vision into reality.”

The event will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington from April 26-28. It will be the first time the draft will have been held in an NFL stadium or in the state of Texas.

As part of the event, the NFL will have a free Draft Experience festival where fans of all teams can participate in football drills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The festival will take over the plazas directly outside the stadium, “transforming the area for attendees,” the NFL said in a statement.

