Don’t Worry Kids, These Dole Fun Size Mini Salads Aren’t A Real Halloween Treat

If you thought pennies and toothbrushes were terrible Halloween treats…you’d still be right.So what’s worse? Peppermints? Tic Tacs? Sugar free gum? What about salad???

GROSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Adam the Creator gave us a real scare with these Dole fun size mini salad kits for Halloween.

I would legit call the cops on any house that gave these out A post shared by Adam The Creator (@adam.the.creator) on Oct 15, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

Good news kiddos! These aren’t a real thing for Halloween! Woohoo! Although, they would be hilariously evil.

