Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension Back On Hold; Will Play Against 49ers And Redskins

Ok, this is starting to become a little too much to keep up with.

We thought Zeke was going to be suspended at least six games before the season even started. Then legal proceedings and injunctions and countersuits, and then he was able to play again.

Then about a week ago, it was announced the suspension was upheld, so that’s six weeks of no Zeke.

Sounds like Groundhog Day.

And now, the New York Southern District Court has granted Elliott a temporary restraining order, meaning that his suspension has, once again, been put on hold for 14 days. This means, barring any other further proceedings, Zeke will be eligible to suit up against the Cowboys’ upcoming opponents, the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Redskins.

We’ll update you with more information as it’s released, or you could update because this is starting to get confusing and frustrating!

Via TMZ