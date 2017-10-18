Ford is Recalling 1.3 Million Trucks

Ford is recalling 1.3 million F-150 and Super Duty trucks because of an issue that could cause the door to open while driving.

According to WFAA the recall will allow for the installation of a water shield to side door latches in 2015-17 F-150s and 2017 Super Duty trucks. “In affected vehicles, a frozen door latch or a bent or kinked actuation cable may result in a door that will not open or will not close condition. Should a customer be able to open and close the door with these conditions, the door may appear closed, but the latch may not fully engage the door striker with the potential that the door could open while driving, increasing the risk of injury,” the release said. Customers will be notified by letter to let them know they are part of the recall beginning the week of November 13th. Dealers will install the water shields and make repairs, for free. the Affected vehicles are

– 2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, March 12, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016

– 2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Aug. 11, 2014 to Dec. 30, 2016

– 2017 Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant, Oct. 8, 2015 to Sept. 1, 2016