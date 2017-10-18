Fort Worth’s Cutting Edge Haunted House Named Top 10 For Best Haunted Houses In U.S.

Every year HauntedHouse.com puts out a list of the Top 10 best haunted houses in the United States. If you consider yourself a connoisseur of all things scary, then you might want to visit some of these places.

Making the list yet again for 2017, Fort Worth’s own Cutting Edge! It came in on the list in the 6th spot. There is one other Texas location on the list, House of Torment in Austin takes the top slot this year. You can read the full list of America’s Best Haunts HERE.

And if you’re just looking for a fun haunted house near you…check them all out HERE.

Happy Haunting!

 

