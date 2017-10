Wait, this isn’t The Price Is Right.

If you missed Jeopardy on Tuesday…SPOILER ALERT! Believe it or not, but someone actually won the show with only $1!

It was the last question of the show, the one where you have to bet your money. The first contestant, who also happened to be in last place, bet $999 or his $1,000 fortune. He got the answer wrong, which left him with $1. Luckily for him, the other two contestants also missed the question, each betting their entire fortunes.

Wow!