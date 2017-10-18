Nintendo Is Bringing Super Mario to the State Fair of Texas

Looks like everyone’s favorite plumber is heading to the State Fair of Texas for a little fun. Nintendo is currently celebrating the release Super Mario Odyssey by doing a cross-country tour before its big launch on Nintendo Switch October 27. Of the many tour dates for the launch, one is in Dallas with Mr. Big Tex himself!

Nintendo will be making its stop Wednesday, October 18. People who decide to swing by what they’re calling the “Dallas Kingdom” will able to meet Mario and take photos with him. In addition, those who stop by will even get to try hands-on Super Mario Odyssey before it even hits the stores.

There’s one more plus to going October 18. Wednesdays are $4 admission when you bring 4 cans of food to any State Fair of Texas gate. The donations will go toward the North Texas Food Bank. See a full list of discounts at the State Fair here.