We have an official due date for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third baby!!!! Sort of.

If you have April 2018 in your office baby pool, you may win some cash! However, the happy parents did not announce the actual date. The Kensington Palace Twitter account made the formal announcement on Tuesday…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

No hints just yet on whether it’s a boy or a girl. Like most parents, they’re probably just hoping for a happy and healthy baby.