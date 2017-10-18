Taylor Swift Gives A Tour Of Her MASSIVE Wardrobe Room For “Look What You Made Me Do” Video

Taylor Swift jus gave her fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the costumes and various wardrobes she used in the video shoot for her amazing song, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

As you’re probably well familiar, Swift has dozens and dozens of different outfits she wears throughout the video, including dome that highlight various looks and periods she’s had in her career.

In the look, Swift leads the cameras through a tour of her wardrobe room, which she explained, “This is where the apocalypse of clothing has all congregated and essentially I’ve just done the longest fitting of my entire life.” She continued, “One of the craziest things about this video is that it’s kind of like calling back to looks of previous album cycles.”

Check out the tour below!

Taylor Swift’s Redemption is scheduled to be released November 10.

Via E!