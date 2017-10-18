Tom Delonge of Blink-182 is Crowd Funding a Spaceship

Filed Under: Blink 182, Spaceship, To The Stars, Tom DeLonge
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Yes, Tom is very serious and wants you to help.

Former Blink-182 member Tom Delonge has been working the last 2 years on a very secret project called To The Stars. Tom has partnered with former government officials to study consciousness, brain-computer interfaces, unidentified aerial phenomenons (UAP) and telepathy. To The Stars Academy says it strives to be a powerful vehicle for change and that its members will have the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies with the infrastructure and resources to rapidly transition them to products that can change the world. “We believe there are transformative discoveries within our reach that will revolutionize the human experience, but they can only be accomplished through the unrestricted support of breakthrough research, discovery and innovation.” All of this will be done Without the restrictions of government priorities. So far the company has yearned $383,773 from 826 investors. Tom even showed off the first design for the companies interstellar ship.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live