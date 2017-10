Wanted Man Turns Himself in and Brings Doughnuts After Losing a Bet With Police

A young man from Redford, Michigan made an unlikely bet with the local police department who were looking for him due to outstanding warrants. The young man,┬áChampagne Torino a.k.a. Michael Zaydel, made a bet with the Redford Police Department that he would not only turn himself in, he’ll bring a dozen doughnuts AND clean up every piece of trash from all the schools in the district if police department’s Facebook post gained more than a thousand shares.

Turns out, that post got more than 4,000 shares Zaydel kept his word.

Zaydel sure did bring a dozen doughnuts and a bagel, too.

Here was the originally post where Zaydel placed a bet with the police department.

At least he kept his word! What a bizarre bet.