What To Do If Your Parachute Fails

Planning to skydive any time soon? It’s always best to have as much information as possible before you jump out of a plane. That includes what to do in case your parachute doesn’t open.

Unfortunately, if that happens you only have a 0.01% chance of survival. Yeah, those odds aren’t great, however, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances.

For starters, you want to slow yourself down by making an “X” with your body getting as big as possible. Next look for snow, a swamp, or trees to land. You want to avoid water at all costs. And you should also know that you are going to break your legs. As you hit the ground, be sure to put your arms around your head, as a way of protecting it.

Ok, so good luck!