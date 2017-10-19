Airline Is Sued By Passenger For Serving Sparkling Wine And Not Champagne

A man from Canada is suing an airline for serving sparkling wine instead of Champagne.

Daniel Macduff, said he booked a trip to Cuba on Sunwing Airlines which have an ad that reads a “champagne toast” on board. And according to Macduff, what he was actually served was a cheap sparkling wine.

“It’s not about the pettiness of champagne versus sparkling wine,” Macduff’s lawyer, Sébastien Paquette, said. “It’s the consumer message behind it.”

As most already know, champagne is from the region of the same name in northeastern France. Whereas sparkling wine can come from pretty much any part of France. Surprisingly 1,600 additional people have come forward to possibly join in on the lawsuit.

Representatives from Sunwing Airlines said that using “champagne” in their marketing was meant “to denote a level of service in reference to the entire hospitality package.”

“Sunwing has always been proud to invest in experience-enhancing features for our customers,” Sunwing said in a statement. “We consider any legal action relating to the marketing of this service to be frivolous and without merit.”

-source via travelandleisure.com