Blake Lively Has A Certain Method To Keep Her From Eating Too Much Ice Cream

Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Blake Lively, dieting, Gisele Bundchen, ice cream, Motivation
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

For those of you looking for a good and effective way to diet and push yourself to be healtheir, Blake Lively just might have the right idea how.

Just get a picture of Gisele and stick it right next to that carton of ice cream in the freezer!

 “I have a picture of Gisele Bündchen in a tiny bikini in my freezer,” Lively revealed on Monday while at the premiere of her new film, All I See Is You at the Whitby Hotel. “But it gets in the way of my ice cream,” Lively added.
-source via barstoolsports.com 
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live